Malinda "Mom Mom" Miller CHESTERTOWN — Malinda "Mommom" Miller passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 5, 2023. She was 75 years old.
APG Chesapeake
Malinda was born on October 25, 1947, the daughter of the late Miriam (Gingerich) and Henry Y. Mast. She grew up in Delaware in the Amish community and spent some time in Ontario, Canada during her teen years. She returned to Dover where she met the love of her life and husband of 55 years, Henry J. Miller. They were married on June 20, 1968 and had six children. After leaving the Amish community in 1976, they continued living in Dover, DE before moving to Kennedyville, MD in 1982. She lived the rest of her life in Kent County, MD.
Malinda was a faithful Christian who loved her Lord Jesus. She was a master of the kitchen and was known for her cinnamon rolls. Many visitors were fortunate to taste her cooking and baking during her 33 years of work as a primary chef at Chesapeake Farms.
She was the center of her family and the matriarch. Malinda enjoyed being involved in her grandchildren's activities by hemming dresses, attending games, and making an effort to attend as many events as possible. She was the woman you would ask if you needed to learn how to preserve things and she made sure no one ever went hungry. She was a coffee connoisseur and loved to spoil her grandchildren with Dunkin iced coffee and treats. She enjoyed spending time outside in her garden, planting flowers and birdwatching. Malinda's happiest times were spent with her family. She especially loved holiday gatherings, the annual family camping trip to Chincoteague, Virginia and her yearly trip with her beloved sisters.
Malinda will be remembered as a kindhearted woman. She made certain that those she loved knew she loved them. Every phone conversation ended with "I love you" and every parting ended with a hug.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Mast and his wife, Iva, and a brother-in-law, Melvin Byler.
Along with her husband, Henry, she is survived by her children: John Henry Miller (Rhonda), Edwin Miller (Jackie), Willard Miller (Stephanie), Regina DeCoster (Jay), Matthew Miller (Jessica), Amy Miller (Tony); grandchildren: Lauren, Katelyn, Megan, Victoria, Audrey, Logan (Calista), Austin, Meredith, Ryan, Kyle, Connor, Lily, and Gianna Malinda; sisters: Martha Byler, Elmina Miller (Sam), and Anna Mae Hershberger (Eli); brothers: Wayne Mast (Wilma), Jacob Mast (Mary Ann), Elmer Mast (Mary), and Bennie Mast (Christine), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 11:00 am at the Chestertown Baptist Church. A visitation will be held the night prior, Tuesday, July 11, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown.
APG Chesapeake
