Manuel "Raul" Garcia EASTON — Raul Garcia died in Easton on October 1, 2021. He was born November 26, 1941, in New Orleans and was the son of the late Dr. Manuel Garcia of Villahermosa, Mexico and Ethel Thompson Garcia of Fairmont, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Garcia Caldwell.
Raul graduated from Isidore Newman School and Tulane University in New Orleans. He was a real estate developer and was associated with the Rouse Company, Forest City of Cleveland and Foulger Pratt. He was a true New Orleanian and savored spending time there in the winter. Raul also enjoyed boating, the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay and especially his favorite spot, on Dixon Creek. He was a member of the Poplar Islands Yacht Club.
Raul is survived by his wife, Sydney Schanzer Garcia, his daughter, Renee Garcia Callaghan (Chris), and his stepchildren, Etienne Dana Cambon, IV (Mary), and Carroll Cambon Vicens (Richard). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, Catherine and Grace Cambon, Isabelle and Gabrielle Vicens and Clara Callaghan.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Freedom Rowers of Easton or Talbot Humane Society.
