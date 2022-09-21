Marcella Bordley Handy GRASONVILLE — Marcella (Handy) Bordley of Grasonville, MD passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Barnette Center in Centreville, MD, at the age of 91.
She was born in Grasonville on March 1, 1931, to the late Stanley R. Handy and Mable B. Handy, but her birth wasn't recorded until March 2, 1931.
She became an avid reader at age 5, attended school in Queen Anne's County, and graduated from Kennard High School in 1947. At Kennard, she was influenced and encouraged by her teachers which helped to set the course for her future teaching career. Marcella enrolled at the Maryland State Teachers College at Bowie, now known as Bowie University, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1951. She continued her education at the University of Pennsylvania, University of Maryland, Morgan State University, and Washington College, and obtained an Advanced Professional Certificate.
Marcella spent the first 13 years of her teaching career in Pocomoke City in Worcester County, MD, teaching second grade at Stephen Long Elementary School. She held many fond memories of those early experiences, and in 1990 was honored at the Stephen Long Guild's Annual Banquet held in Ocean City, MD.
She returned to Queen Anne's County in 1964 to teach first grade at Kennard Elementary School in Centreville, MD. When the County schools integrated in 1967, Marcella was selected to teach first grade at Centreville Elementary School. During the 1991-1992 school year, she was selected as the first "Teacher of the Year" for Queen Anne's County. She completed 41 enjoyable and fulfilling years as a teacher in the State of Maryland and retired in June 1992.
Marcella was a member of Bryan's United Methodist Church and served as the Finance Chairperson for many years. Her civic and community service included: member of the Governor's Committee on the Hiring of the Handicapped, Chesterwye Center, Inc. Board of Directors, Queen Anne's County Chapter of the American Red Cross Board of Directors, Delta Kappa Gamma, Life Member of the Maryland Congress of Parents and Teachers Inc., and Storytime-on-Wheels program reading to children in licensed home child daycare centers.
She was married to Elliott Bordley for 51 years before his death in July 2012. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alfred R. Handy and God-daughter Pamela Spence.
Marcella leaves to cherish her memories: two sisters, Frances "Pat" Handy and Deborah (Charles) Brown; sister-friend Shirley (Montro) Wright; God-daughter and niece Mildred (Robert) Seals; God-son and nephew Kevin (Alethia) Handy; nephews Alfred Larrie (Margarette) Handy, William (Rochelle) Turner, Donald (Lorraine) Handy, Charles (Martha) Heath; nieces Charnessa Brown, Gretchen (Quincy) McKethan, Cynthia Heath, Jacqueline Wright, Denise (Roy) Hardy; many great and great-great nephews and nieces; devoted cousins Van Whittington and Arlene Roberts; dear friends Ruth Butler, Ruth King, Deborah Scott, Genevie Kennedy, Genevieve Doughty, and Charlotte Cuffie.
There will be a viewing on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6-8 PM at Bryan's United Methodist Church, 5608 Main Street, Grasonville, MD 21638 and the Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, September 24 with a viewing at 10 AM and the service commencing at 11 AM. To offer condolences or sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services are entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Bordley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.