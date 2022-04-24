Marcia Lynn Milligan Mills ELDORADO — Marcia Lynn Milligan, 66 of Federalsburg, MD passed away on April 21, 2022 at TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital.
Born in Easton, MD on April 13, 1956 she was the daughter of Cora Josephine Mills and the late Ulysses W. Mills. She grew up in Federalsburg and graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1974.
In 2003, she began her career at Talbot Bank of Easton, now known as Shore United Bank. She was beloved by her co-workers and adored by the many bank customers she served with an unbreakable smile.
In her free time, Marcia enjoyed gardening, baking, camping, going to the beach and spending time with her friends and family. She will be remembered as a kind and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Marcia is survived by her mother Josephine of Federalsburg, sister Sandy Mills of Seaford, brother Timmy Mills of Federalsburg, two sons Tommy "Bird" Trice, II (Jessica) of Denton and Christopher Milligan of Easton, a niece Katlin Mills (Doug) and their son Carter of Seaford, a nephew Timothy Mills of Federalsburg, four grandchildren Taylor Brooke Trice, Brandon Trice, Cecilia Milligan and Brett Trice.
She is preceded in death by her father Ulysses, daughter Karen Lynn Trice and nephew Jason Brittingham.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg at 12:00 pm with the Rev. Denzil Cheek officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 27 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Brookview Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Co. 5752 Rhodesdale Eldorado Rd. Rhodesdale, MD 21659.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.