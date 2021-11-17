Margaret A. Hubbard "Peggy" DENTON — Margaret A. "Peggy" Clark Hubbard left the Arcadia II Assisted Living in Denton on November 14, 2021, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband in Heaven. She was 84 years old.
Born at home in Talbot County, Mrs. Hubbard was the daughter of the late T. Hazel Clark and Margaret L. Shutt Clark. Her husband, William F. "Bill" Hubbard passed away on December 30, 2020.
Mrs. Hubbard had worked for 25 years with the Caroline County Board of Education as a Teacher's Assistant, retiring in the early 2000's. She & her husband had volunteered at the Samaritan House in Denton for many years and were very active in their church throughout the years.
Mrs. Hubbard is survived by a daughter, Sheila A. Menzel (Kevin) of Denton; a son, Clark A. Hubbard (Carolyn) of Denton; three grandchildren: Auburn Hubbard, Justus Gellert (Heather), and Michael Menzel; and a great grandchild, Arla Gellert. She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Clark Schwarten, and two brothers, James T. Clark and John E. Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, November 18th, at the Wayside Church of Christ in Christian Union located at 26993 Shore Highway, Denton, MD 21629 where friends may call one hour prior. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Samaritan House, 12 N. Fifth Street, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.