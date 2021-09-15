Margaret Ann Dodd QUEENSTOWN — Margaret Ann Dodd of Queenstown, MD passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2021, at with her family. She was 79.
Born on March 11, 1942, in Centreville, MD she was the daughter of the late William Edwin Cole and Ellen Thomas Cole. She attended Centreville High School, graduating class of 1961. On November 4, 1961, she married her husband, Thomas Willard "Sonny" Dodd, Jr. of Queenstown, MD. Together they farmed Spring Field Farm in Queenstown.
Mrs. Dodd enjoyed running the combine on their farm of over 700 acres and spending time with her family, especially her pride and joy, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret Ann was the heart and soul of her family. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, decorating, refinishing furniture, her monthly gatherings with her classmates and celebrating holidays with her family.
Mrs. Dodd was a dedicated member of Wye Carmichael United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was an active 4-H volunteer.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years this November, T. Willard "Sonny" Dodd, Jr.; two sons, Thomas Willard Dodd, III and wife, Sandi of Queenstown and William Harry Dodd and wife, Christine of Odenton; seven grandchildren, Ashley Dodd Dean and her husband, Michael, Jason Thomas Dodd and his wife, Melissa and Lindsay Ann Thompson and her husband, Jared and Christopher William Dodd, Elizabeth Ann Dodd, Anna Charmaine Dodd and Michael Thomas Dodd; six great-grandchildren Lily Catherine Dean, Tyler Michael Dean, Anna Lynn Dodd, Nathan Thomas Dodd, Harper Margaret Thompson and Jared Walter Thompson, Jr.; three siblings, Edwin Lane Cole of Queenstown, Faye Ellen Anderson of Severna Park, and William Edwin Cole, Jr. of Elkton, MD.
A private service will be held at the Wye of Carmichael United Methodist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 3-6 pm with a Time of Remembrance service at 4 pm at the family farm; 1121 Carmichael Road, Queenstown.
Memorial donations may be made to Wye of Carmichael United Methodist Church. PO Box 7, Queenstown, MD 21658. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
