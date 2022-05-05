Margaret Ann Iseman Lednum TILGHMAN — Margaret A. Iseman passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was 80 years old.
Born June 30, 1941 in Tilghman, MD, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Lednumb, Sr. of Tilghman, MD.
She had two great loves of her life. She was married to Herman E. Lednum, Sr. from 1957 until 1968 when he passed away. Later she married Edgar M. Iseman (Mickey) in 1973 until his passing in 2019. Together they had 5 children.
Margaret worked at Tilghman Island Packing Co., Chesapeake House and many caregiving jobs including The House of Pines and William Hill Manor among many private care jobs.
She is survived by her children Diane (Bob) Lowery, Susie (Larry) Graves, Herman (Cathy) Lednum, and Michael (Amy) Iseman, brothers Edwin (Carol) Lednum and Michael (Edie) Lednum and sister-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Elizabeth Lednum Sr., her husbands Herman E. Lednum, Sr. and Edgar M. Iseman (Mickey), her son Jason W. Iseman and a great granddaughter Roselyn Busbee.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon, on Friday May 6. 2022 at the Mission Road Cemetery, Tilghman, MD.
A special thank you to T.V.F.D/EMT's and the Talbot County Sheriff's Department for everything. Also to everyone at Tilghman Country Store and her neighbors.
She loved her family, friends and Tilghman Island. She had great pride for where she lived.
In lieu of flowers. please make donations to Tilghman Island Fire Department, 5979 Tilghman Island Rd., Tilghman, MD 21671.
Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels (Please visit www.framptom.com for on line condolences.
