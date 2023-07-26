Margaret Anne Marine Spicher "Peggy" PRESTON — Margaret Anne Spicher Marine (Peggy) went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2023, at the age of 77. She was born the daughter of the late Preston and Louise Spicher on October 15, 1945. After graduating North Caroline High School in 1963, Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Marine, the following year on May 16, 1964, and they were happily married for 48 years. She worked at Easton Memorial Hospital for 35 years where she held several positions before retiring in 1999.

