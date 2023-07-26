Margaret Anne Marine Spicher "Peggy" PRESTON — Margaret Anne Spicher Marine (Peggy) went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2023, at the age of 77. She was born the daughter of the late Preston and Louise Spicher on October 15, 1945. After graduating North Caroline High School in 1963, Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Marine, the following year on May 16, 1964, and they were happily married for 48 years. She worked at Easton Memorial Hospital for 35 years where she held several positions before retiring in 1999.
Peggy was a talented quilter who especially loved redwork embroidery as well as hexagonal quilt projects. She enjoyed sharing what she knew about quilting and gave many lovely tutorials. She was a charter member of the Heartland Quilt Guild of the Eastern Shore, as well as a member of the Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore and the monthly Quilting Corner Sewing Group. Several of her close friends became known as The Tuesday Night Stitchers because they gathered weekly to quilt.
Peggy is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Feyl Spicher, plus several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Thomas Marine; and siblings, Nelda Jean Spicher, Alan Douglas Spicher and James Earl Spicher. Peggy will be remembered and greatly missed by her family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, Maryland. The burial will be private.
