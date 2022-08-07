Margaret B. Wright TRAPPE — Margaret B. Wright of Trappe, MD, passed away on July 30, 2022, at the age of 90.
She was born on June 2, 1932, in Trappe, MD, to the late Dudley Baynard and Lillie Christopher Baynard. She graduated from Easton High School in 1949 and continued her education at Cambridge Hospital Nursing School, graduating in 1951. She also married William Wright in 1951, and they resided in Cambridge where she was a nurse at the local hospital. In 1970, she and William moved to Trappe. Margaret enjoyed shopping and had a love of dogs.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret is preceded in death by her siblings Doris Slaughter, William Baynard and James Baynard. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Rayland Acres and Talbot Hospice for the outstanding care that was provided to Margaret during her time there.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, August 8, at Woodlawn Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m.
