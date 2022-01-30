Margaret C. Wallace EASTON — Margaret C. Wallace of Easton, Maryland left us on January 25, 2022.
Born to Bernard and Carrie Smith on August 27, 1925 in Heilwood, PA, she grew up in Marianna, PA. During her last two years at Trinity High School, she worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. She moved to Ambridge, PA and worked as a welder on LST's for the American Bridge Company. In 1946, she and her parents moved to Sherwood, MD and opened a restaurant called "Wait for the Wagon" in Tilghman.
After marrying and having her three children, Margaret was appointed as the Postmaster of the United States Post Office in Sherwood on November 1, 1962. She continued in that position until she retired in 1998.
She outlived the rest of her family by many years. Her parents, brothers Bernard Smith, Charles Smith, and sister Connie Eades passed many years ago. She is also predeceased by her two husbands, Albert M. Wallace and James F. Wallace.
She is survived by her companion of many years, David Benhoff, whom she lovingly called "Honeydo", and her children: Margaret C. Jopp and her husband, Harold; Maurice F. (Bud) Wallace and his wife, Connie; and Angelia M. (Angie) Smack and her husband, Tom. Grandchildren include: Dow Jopp, Devin Jopp, Brian Smack, Sarah Supsiri, Michelle Rue, and Cathy Dowd. She also had 14 great-grandchildren.
A Spring graveside burial will be at the convenience of her family. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Caroline County SPCA, 407 W Belle St, Ridgely, MD 21660, where she and David adopted many of their pets.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels, (for on line condolences please visit www.framptom.com)
