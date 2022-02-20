Margaret Conway HOCKESSIN, DE — Margaret "Peggy" E. Callahan Conway, age 87, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Peggy was born at home in Centerville, MD and was the daughter of the late Kathryn "Kitty" George. She later moved to Denton, MD, where she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Carroll George. Peggy graduated Caroline High School in 1952 and then pursued her R.N. degree at the Delaware Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, DE, graduating in 1955. She worked in the Delaware Hospital's Emergency Department for a short period of time before becoming a pediatric nurse for Drs. Maroney, Levitsky, Brennan, and Hilty. In 1998, she retired from Brandywine Pediatrics having worked for Dr. Eng. She served on the Delaware Office Nurses Association as a Membership Chair and Board member from 1994 to 2001.
After retiring, Peggy volunteered for the Christian Care on the Junior Board, the Medical Reserve Program, and as a PACU Liaison. She was inducted into the Volunteers Hall of Fame in 2012, receiving her 10-Year Service milestone. She became an active member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware, serving on the council, as the Chair of Reception and as the Secretary for Member Relations. She later volunteered for Hagley Museum special events.
She also enjoyed music, singing with the Northern Delaware Oratorio Society, the Osher Lifelong Learning chorus, and playing classical piano. She loved to read and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" W. Conway ;and her son, Jeffrey D. Conway.
She is survived by her 3 children, John Conway (Allison) of Feasterville PA, Kathy Herrin (Jim) of Newark DE, and Michael Conway of Middletown DE; 8 grandchildren, Adam Jacono (Kristin), Ashley Kavanagh (Tommy), Mike DiEdoardo, Mike Conway, Amber Conway, Kayla Herrin, Brooke Conway, and Frank Waltrich; 5 great-grandchildren, Lydia, Marci, Wyatt, Alden, and Jordyn; and her brother, Sonny Callahan (Nancy) of Denton, MD.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cokesbury Village for all the love and care they provided.
A visitation will be held Thursday evening, February 24 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 25 at 10:30am St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Peggy's family suggests contributions be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
