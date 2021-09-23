Margaret E Baker HARRINGTON — Margaret E. Baker, Harrington, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, September 20, 2021, she was 100 years young. She was the daughter of the late, Martin and Rose Walls.
Mrs. Baker was a factory worker at Playtex for many years, and also worked as a waitress for the Dover Diner for many years. She was a hard worker who enjoyed meeting people and making everyone smile. She loved playing bingo with family and friends, and going to the slots. She also liked watching her soap operas. Mrs. Baker was a very likeable person and everyone that knew her, loved her. She will be sadly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Baker, and her siblings, George R. "Bucky" Baker, Mildred "Betty" Warrington. and Leona "Marie" Pauley.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Hunter (Jerry); grandchildren, Linda Satterfield, Nettie Jones, Kathy Hammond, Bucky Baker, Diane Corrillo, Mike Baker, Adam Rawding, Karen Hampton, Sue Ann Powell, Butch Warrington Jr.; son in law, Butch Warrington Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and extended family.
Services for Mrs. Baker will be private and at the convenience of the family.
