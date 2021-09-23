Margaret Elizabeth Stubee Greene EASTON — Margaret Elizabeth Greene Stubee, 89, of Easton, Maryland died on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
She was born to Joseph Francis and Margaret Lynch Greene on September 16, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Margy grew up in Vineland, New Jersey. She received a Bachelors' degree in Chemistry from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia in 1954, and worked as an analytical chemist before marrying her husband, William Stubee, in 1955.
Margy and Bill were married for 55 years. They lived in many places including Bermuda, Cape Hatteras, Washington DC, San Francisco, New York, Stamford CT, Annapolis MD, and Easton MD. They raised four children, renovated a Victorian farm house and carriage house, and went on many sailing adventures with family and friends.
At age 47, Margy earned an MBA from the University of Connecticut and launched a second career as a financial analyst, working for many years at Eurpac in Greenwich, Connecticut. Margy was an excellent cook, and all of her children are foodies as a result. She also enjoyed reading, bridge and volunteering. In Easton, where she lived since 2005, Margy was very active in the faith community of Saints Peter and Paul Church and the Saint Vincent de Paul Society.
She was predeceased by husband William Stubee and brother John Greene. She is survived by her brother Joseph Greene and sister Cecelia McCarthy, as well as her four children Douglan Stubee and wife Margaret of Centreville, MD; Susan Prosser and husband George of Annapolis, MD; Eric Stubee and wife Joyce of Roseville CA; and Lars Stubee of Annapolis. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and their families: Grace and Heath Palos; Andrew and Colin Prosser; Hannah Stubee; Melissa Jorna; Jed, Alex, Todd, Stephanie and Claira Evans; Margot, Scott, Carter, and Jody Smart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, September 25th at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Easton, Maryland. Margy will be interred with her husband Bill in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Easton, 8648 Commerce Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or Saints Peter and Paul Parrish, 1214 South Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.
