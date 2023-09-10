Margaret Mary Boyer EASTON — Margaret Mary "Marge" Boyer died peacefully on August 30, 2023, at her home in Easton, MD.
The oldest of seven siblings, Marge was born August 12,1932, in Baltimore, MD, to Daniel Anthony Mauser and Anna Katherine Nixon. She grew up in Hyattsville, MD, attended St. James Catholic School in Mt. Ranier, MD, and graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in Washington, DC, Class of 1950.
Marge married her high school sweetheart, Edward G. Boyer, on November 24,1951. Their loving and devoted marriage of 71 years inspired all who knew them. Together, they raised six children in Greenbelt, MD, and Vienna, VA. Marge and Ed's home in Vienna teemed with school, sports, and scouts activity, with laughter, noise, a little chaos, and a whole lot of joy.
Marge was a faithful and active member of the Catholic community throughout her life. From driving the Our Lady of Good Counsel school bus while attending nursing school, to CCD teacher of middle schoolers, to her leadership in the formation and growth of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Thrift Center, and serving those in need on the Eastern Shore, Marge epitomized selflessness and unconditional love.
Marge fulfilled her vocational calling as a Registered Nurse in 1976, graduating from Northern Virginia Community College cum laude and as class valedictorian. A highly respected medical professional, she spent the next 35 years as an obstetrical RN, caring for, teaching, and nurturing mothers and their newborns at Georgetown University, Fairfax Inova, and Easton Memorial hospitals.
In 1987, Marge and Ed built their dream home on Leadenham Cove in Bozman, MD, where they lived for the next 33 years. The "Bozman Ranch" was a welcoming home base year-round for family and friends. Grandkids spent idyllic summer days fishing, crabbing, oystering, riding the 4-wheeler, and hitting golf balls in the yard. The annual family crab feast was the event of the year with extended family coming from near and far to devour the best hard shell crabs on the Eastern Shore, steamed and seasoned to perfection by the "Granddude."
A woman for all seasons, Marge had a love of the arts, singing with the church choir and the Londonderry Jammers, and performing in community theatre. She was an accomplished painter, and as an artist member of the St. Michaels Art League, displayed her work at local art events and galleries.
Marge was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eddie, in March. She was also predeceased by her parents; infant son, Richard Paul; brothers, Jerome Mauser and Daniel Mauser; sister, Marie Mauser Dabbs; and granddaughter, Melissa Marie (Boyer) Sylvestre.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Susan), Jeanne (Robert), Mary, Margaret (Thomas), Bernard (Dorothy), and Timothy (Denise); 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, William Mauser, Katherine Baron, Fred Mauser, Clare Whitford, and their spouses; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom she cherished.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Marge's life at a Mass of Christian Burial on September 18, 2023, at Saints Peter and Paul RC Church in Easton, MD. Visitation at the church will be at at 10 a.m., followed by mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Easton at https://svdpeastonmd.org/, Talbot Hospice at https://talbothospice.org/, or Choices Pregnancy Center, 505 Dutchmans Lane, B1, Easton, MD 21601.
Visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
