Margaret States Jump EASTON — Margaret S. Jump of Easton, MD passed at her daughter's home in Hillsboro, MD on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was 92 years old.
Born at home in Hillsboro, Ms. Jump was the daughter of the late John Henry States and Ida May McMullin States. She had spent all her life on the Eastern Shore. She was a homemaker who had devoted her entire life to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ms. Jump is survived by two sons, John W. Jump, Jr. and Dale Robert Jump, both of Cambridge, MD; three daughters: Donna Lynne Lindner (Bobby) of Centreville, MD, Deborah K. Neri (John) of Catonsville, MD, and Wanda Lee Blades (Scott) of Hillsboro, MD; one brother, Dawson States of Tucson, AZ; one sister, Audrey Schmitt (Albert) of Denton, MD; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by a son, James Richard Jump, six brothers: Earl States, Irvin States, Wilson States, Carlton "Hot Rod" States, Francis "Sour Ball" States, and J. Henry States; and four sisters: Mary States, Eva Gray, Marie Shaffer, and Gladys Saulsbury.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, January 6th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where friends may call from 11 to 12 before the service. The interment will be in the Green Mount Cemetery in Hillsboro.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
