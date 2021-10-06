Marguerite May Kimbles CHESTERTOWN — Marguerite May Kimbles of Chestertown, MD died on October 1, 2021. She was 87.
She was born in Queen Anne's County near Church Hill on May 16, 1934, the daughter of the late John Seney and Eva Anderson Kimbles. She was a 1952 graduate of Centreville High School and in 1956 she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Washington College.
Ms. Kimbles worked as a teacher for 11 years with Stevensville Jr. High and Church Hill Elementary School until 1970. She lived the majority of her life in the Church Hill and Price area. Ms. Kimbles was active with her alumni class at Washington College and enjoyed her biannual luncheons with the "Girls of '52" graduating class of Centreville High.
She was a member of Washington College Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a former member of the National Teachers Association and the Maryland Teachers Association, and was also a member of the Price-Bethany United Methodist Church.
Ms. Kimbles' survivors include many cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 11, at 1pm at Church Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. The Reverend Robin Brown will officiate.
