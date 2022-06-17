Margueritte V. Windsor CAMBRIDGE — Margueritte K. Windsor, 86, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Autumn Lake at Chesapeake Woods in Cambridge. She was born in Cambridge on May 5, 1936 and was a daughter of the late James Lee Kinnamon and Bessie Callaway Kinnamon.
She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954. Margueritte worked at McCroy's, Dunkin Donuts, Airpax and Hubbard's Pharmacy. She enjoyed music, her church and spending time with her family. Margueritte was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cambridge.
She is survived by her children Robin Fairall and husband Byron of Cambridge, Margaret Ann Smith of Chester, VA, Angelia Asplen and husband Gary of East New Market and Freida Rogers of Cambridge, grandchildren Elizabeth Vickers, Brad Vickers and wife Jessica, Leann Asplen and Hope Andrews, great grandchildren Diamond Todd, Cru and Waylon Vickers, a sister Freida Thomas and husband Ed of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Margueritte is preceded in death by her son Bobby Joe Windsor, five brothers Royce Kinnamon, James Kinnamon, Ralph Kinnamon, Russell Leon Kinnamon and Watson Elmer Kinnamon and a dear friend Ada Wheeler.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Austin Nute officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 501 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral cost.
