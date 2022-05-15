Maria Meletakos Mitchell EASTON — Maria Meletakos Mitchell is now at peace and with God after fighting a battle with Alzheimer's Disease for over ten years. She will reunite with her parents Stella and Pete, her sisters, Betty and Stephanie, and brother Nick.
Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Maria attended Calvin Coolidge High School and was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. After graduating, Maria began a successful career working for the U.S. Department of State and achieved high security clearances. Maria dedicated her life to making people happy by giving, sharing, and helping. To know her was to love her. She had the type of contagious personality where everyone wanted to be around her, and she could "really work a room". Maria loved to cook and bake, especially her favorite Greek dishes. Some are on the menu at Momma Maria's Mediterranean Bistro, in Trappe, Maryland, which the family opened to honor her hospitality. She also loved to go to Ocean City and lay on the beach and drink Piña Coladas.
She is survived by her husband Thomas, son Dorian, daughter Teresa and husband Curtis Snyder and new granddaughter Eleni Ann, plus sisters Alicia and Francyne and brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Liz.
There will be a memorial mass at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Friday, May 20 at 2PM. Reception will follow at the Maria M. Mitchell Social Hall at Saints Peter and Paul Church.
Maria's favorite saying was "Love you more" and we all certainly did and will forever.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.