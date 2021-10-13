Marie Elizabeth Stevanus CAMBRIDGE — Marie Elizabeth Stevanus, 87, of Cambridge, MD, died of a broken heart on September 30, 2021.
Marie was born on November 17, 1933, to Marcy and Anna Benning in Berlin, Pennsylvania.
Marie met her husband Ronald at a church youth group over 65 years ago, and they fell hopelessly in love, going on to have two children, Jeffrey and Ronda. Marie was a fiercely dedicated mom to her children, raising them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Marie, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
Marie was passionate in her work life and when she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found working as a Lunch Lady at Idlewild School, or Bookkeeping for Watkins Auto Supply, or even volunteering at the Gift Shop at the Easton Hospital.
Marie loved her Husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much. She loved to garden and Peterbilt 18 wheelers. She could do just about anything including building a house and making the best pickled eggs on the planet. She was an avid Troy Polamalu and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. She was a mother to many and loved by all her knew her. She will be missed greatly by her family, friends especially her fur baby MeMe.
Marie is survived by her Children: Jeffrey Ronald Stevanus (Gail), of Denton MD, and her daughter, Ronda Stevanus of Cambridge, MD; Sister: Anna Mae (Dolly) Bauchmann of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Brian (Sarah), Aaron (Stephanie), Renee (Eric), and Justin (Ashley); Great-Grandchildren: Brianna, Jaynee, Madison, Aaron Jr, Hunter, Caroline, Bentley, Dylan, Marco, Oliver, and to be continued times two. Her loving daughter: Simone Brooks; Niece and Nephew: Susie and Bob Murray, of Garrett, PA; Buddy/Adopted Son AJ. Lausen of Preston, MD; Robert and Cara of North Carolina. And many friends and family who loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents: Marcy and Anna Benning. Beloved husband of 65 years, Ronald; Brother: Guy Benning; Sister: Mildred Benning and her Granddog: Josephine (Josie) Steeler Courtney.
A service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Easton, MD on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 am.
A private burial will be held at White Marsh Cemetery, Trappe, MD.
