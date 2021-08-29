Marie F. Chance Foreman PRESTON — TANYARD — Marie F. Chance died peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Caroline Nursing Home in Denton. She was 90.
Born on January 13, 1931, in Easton, Md., she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Mabel Joseph Foreman.
She married John Edward Chance on October 10, 1948.
She worked in her father's store, Foreman's Grocery, managed the Bata Shoe Store in Denton, and worked at the Easton Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Chance purchased Quidas' store with her husband in 1972, establishing Chance's Country Store, which she owned and operated for nearly 40 years.
The store was her family and social life combined in the best way. Family would stop by to visit and enjoy food and conversation and her customers became her friends. She was a second mom to many.
Employees at local businesses, such as Preston Trucking, enjoyed the delivery of daily lunch specials. Regulars raved about the sweet tea, the chicken salad, and the BBQ fries.
Several longtime employees were part of the store family. "Miss Marie" also was the first boss for many local teenagers, who learned customer service, hard work, and how to count back change. For many years, she held an annual Christmas party for employees.
She loved her family and enjoyed vacationing with the whole crew. Myrtle Beach, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia were favorite spots.
She was blessed to have a wonderful life and we were blessed to have her in ours.
Mrs. Chance is survived by two daughters, Connie Griep and Cindy Ball and her husband Buddy; four grandchildren, Brian Griep, John "Chris" Griep and his wife Sarah, Matthew Ball and his wife Kelly, and Trevor Ball and his wife Beth; 11 great-grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Brandi, Josh, Jodie, Colton, Lucy, Harry, Nathan, Dawson, and Ellie; three great-great-grandchildren, Ashton, Maddox, and McKenna; a sister-in-law, Myrtle Coleman; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; four siblings, Everett Foreman, Virginia Larrimore, Frank Foreman, and Anna Mae Hutchison, and son-in-law Roger Griep.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
