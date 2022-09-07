Marilyn Ann Towers CENTREVILLE — Marilyn Ann "Sugie" Towers completed her earthly journey on August 27, 2022 at the age of 87.
She was born in Easton, MD on April 10, 1935 to the late Maude W. and Harry B. Towers. She grew up in Centreville, MD and graduated from Centreville High School with the class of 1953. She then attended the Peabody Institute in Baltimore City for vocal studies and lived in Mount Vernon Square.
She worked as a telephone operator with Bell Atlantic and was eventually promoted to customer service. She moved back to Centreville to take care of her mother which is where she remained for the rest of her life.
Marilyn loved her animals, especially her cats. She was a devoted fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens, often dressing up in her team colors for game days. She also loved watching golf, singing, and acting. She acted at dinner theaters in Baltimore and Annapolis, was a cantor for the synagogue, and performed in Gilbert & Sullivan's operetta "H.M.S. Pinafore".
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert K. Towers and Phillip M. Towers.
She is survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to Shriner's Children's Hospital.
