Marion Armstrong EASTON — Marion Armstrong, 64 of Easton, departed this life Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Laurel Regional Medical Center.
A Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 12 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Union Baptist Church in Easton. Friends may call from 10 to 12 p.m. Internment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Denton.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
