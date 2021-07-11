Marion E. Collins, Jr. DENTON — Marion E. Collins, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Denton, MD at the age of 74. Marion was born on March 9, 1947, to the late Marion E. Collins, Sr. and the late Mary Marie (Morris) Collins in Secretary, MD. He was a long-time resident of Talbot County Maryland.
Marion was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. He enjoyed fishing, working in his flower garden, and putting together jig saw puzzles. He was a former member of the Easton Moose Lodge, and he worked on Farm in Cordova, and was employed .at the Maryland National Bank as a parking attendant and carrier. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Lednum and son-in-law Robert Lednum of Federalsburg, MD; his granddaughters Cynthia and Tabitha Lednum; and his great-grandson Caleb Lednum. He is also survived by a half-brother Carl Roe.
Beside his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his sisters Sadie Mchaughlin, Elizabeth "Sparkie" Cheezum, and Rosetta Collins; his grandson Jonathon Lednum; and his step-father Herman Roe.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 7pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with the Rev. Jeff Donihue officiating. Friends may call on the family from 6-7pm prior to the start of the service.
Memorial donations may be sent to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. Main St, Federalsburg, MD. Memories may be shared with the family at www.framptom.com
