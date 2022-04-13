Marion P. Everett "Chip" CHURCH HILL — Marion Paul "Chip" Everett, Jr., 66, has passed away quietly and peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He showed grace and courage throughout his battle and left this life on April 6th, 2022.
Chip was born and raised in Chestertown, Maryland. He lived in Upper Marlboro, Maryland for a short time before returning to the Shore and settling in Church Hill, where he lived with his children and his wife of 35 years, Beth, for the rest of his life.
Chip was a 1973 graduate of Kent County High School, received his Associate of Arts degree from Chesapeake College in 1975 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Towson State University in 1977. He was employed by several banks including Suburban Bank, Madison National Bank and the Chestertown Bank of Maryland as a Loan Officer, finishing his career at The Peoples Bank as Senior Vice President of Business Development, and retiring in 2017.
He loved sports, travel, and being outdoors; boating, hunting, playing golf, beachcombing, and walking. He could be seen almost every day, even far into his illness, walking his preferred route around Chestertown, waving at everyone who waved at him, regardless of whether or not he knew who it was.
Chip's greatest love was his family, both by blood and by heart. His sisters, his children, his nieces and nephews, and lately his new granddaughter gave him so much joy and a reason to get up and get out every day, even when he wasn't feeling his best. He genuinely loved people and wanted to help anyone who needed it. He was the best kind of friend to everyone he met.
Chip was predeceased by his parents, Marion Paul Everett, Sr, and Viola Ford Everett, and sister Brenda Lee Everett Cole.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (nee Benhoff), sons William Joseph Everett of Chestertown and Benjamin Duvall Everett (Anastasia) of Olympia, Washington, sister Sue Turner (Ray), nieces Wendy Martin, Christine Turner (Chris), Susan Cole (Brandon), nephew Scott Cole (Kelley), and granddaughter Margot Rosalie Everett.
Visitation will be held at Galena Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21 and Friday April 22 from 5 to 7 pm each evening. Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church - Chestertown on Saturday, April 23 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice or the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company.
