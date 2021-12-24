Mark H. EASTON — Beck On December 16, 2021, Mark H. Beck passed away peacefully at his home in Easton, MD. He was 88. He is survived by his loving partner Cassandra Kabler, children Guy Beck, Eric Beck (Marion), Lynne Beck, Gail Boren (Kurt), grandchildren Taylor, Julia, Rachael, Laura, and his beloved bulldog, Wally. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Lepire.
Mark was president and owner of Mark Beck Associates, Architects and formerly founder & owner of Beck, Powell & Parsons, Inc., a prominent Architectural firm based out of Towson, Columbia, and Baltimore. He was a graduate of Poly High School and received his Bachelor of Architecture from The University of Cincinnati. He received his Masters degree in Urban Architecture and City & Regional Planning from Catholic University and his Masters degree in business administration from Loyola University. He received many awards during his career including a 25-year award from the American Institute of Architecture (AIA) for his design of the Silber residence in Roland Park as well as an AIA award for an artist studio and guest house in Monkton, MD. He was well-know in the field for his custom-designed contemporary homes and was recognized in the Baltimore Sun Newspaper for Who’s Who in Residential Architecture.
In the early 90’s he moved to Easton, MD where he worked remotely from his home as well as continuing to practice at his firm in Baltimore.
He served as a member of Third Haven Friends Meeting, the Easton Historic District Commission, Maryland Center for Character Education, Talbot Mentors, and Evergreen Cove. He was beloved by many in his community of Easton, Maryland.
A celebration of Mark’s life is planned for spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mark’s name to the Quaker Third Haven Friends Meeting or Talbot Hospice.
