Mark H. Johnson EASTON — Mark H. Johnson died in his Easton, MD, residence the evening of May 5, 2023. He was 71 years old.
Mark was born in Easton on April 24, 1952, to parents William H. Johnson and Helen E. Bray Johnson. After graduating from High School, he began a career in the construction business as an HVAC technician.
In 1984, Mark became the owner and president of Comfort Air in Easton. Starting as a marine air conditioning and refrigeration service company, the company expanded into residential and commercial service and sales in 1989. Mark was there on site all day, every day, and was very proud of his business.
Mark enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons, and loved his dogs throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Jo Johnson, and his nephew Peter Johnson, Jr. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter Johnson, Sr.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society in Maryland, 405 Williams Court , Suite 120, Middle River, MD 21220 and/or to Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
A graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 p.m. A celebration of Mark's life will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 355 Glebe Road, in Easton.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.