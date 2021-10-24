Mark J. Freihage EASTON — Mark J. Freihage of Easton, MD passed away on the evening of October 8th at the age of 98. Mark's innate humility, kindness, love and mercy were a gift to all that knew him and allowed him to inspire and relate to people across generations, geographies and cultures.
Mark was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February16, 1923. He was educated at Duns Scotus College, Southfield, Michigan and at The Holy Family Friary, Oldenburg, Indiana where he was ordained in 1949. He went on to earn a doctorate in psychology from the Catholic University of America.
For over two decades as a Franciscan friar, Mark served as assistant director of Franciscan formation of young clerics and was also a spiritual director of Secular Franciscans, a professor and therapist. As a professor, he taught at Duns Scotus College, St. Leonard College, Catholic University of America and Georgetown University in the psychology departments. Following a dispensation from Rome, Mark left the priesthood and would go on to be an active member of his local parish for the rest of his life. He worked with Pastoral Counseling and Consultation Centers of Greater Washington, Inc. before going into private practice from which he retired at age 81.
His personal life revolved around time with family and friends, especially his beloved wife Gloria and children Jason and Erika. Mark and Gloria were ever present in an array of community activities such as Eucharistic ministry, parent teacher associations, coaching sports, and of course his favorite pastime, sailing. While most of his sailing adventures were on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, Mark's major seafaring achievement was a round trip voyage with friends to Bermuda on his beloved Inherit the Wind. At age 87, Mark took up oil painting, thereby finding a new way to share his joy for life and artistic ability with others.
Mark is survived by his wife, Gloria, to whom he was married for 52 years, his two children and their spouses, four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends he has inspired over the years.
His funeral mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton, MD on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11am. Visitation with family will begin at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to:
- Talbot Hospice 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601, https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E352248&id=1 or
- Franciscan Friars, Province of St. John the Baptist, 1615 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 www.franciscan.org; or
- Saints Peter and Paul Building Fund, 1214 S. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601, https://www.ssppeaston.org/give
Arrangements are by Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels.
Please visit www.framptom.com
