Mark Wayne Benney CENTREVILLE — Mark Wayne Benney of Centreville, MD passed away July 1, 2021 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 63.
Born on June 6, 1958, in Chestertown, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Medford Benney and Norma C. Benney. He graduated from Queen Anne's County High School, class of 1977.
Mark is survived by his brother David Benney of Wye Mills, MD; sister Robin Benney; and ex wife Lori Benney.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10-11 am at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. A graveside service will be held at Chesterfield Cemetery following the visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.