Marlene D. Sparks EAST NEW MARKET — Marlene D. Sparks, 84, of East New Market passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her daughter's home. She was born in Cambridge on December 7, 1937 and was a daughter of the late William E. and Pauline Jackson Dietrich.
Mrs. Sparks attended schools in Cambridge. On September 19, 2002 she married Francis Sparks who passed away on September 24, 2020. Mrs. Sparks worked at Airpax and in 1994 she began working as a caregiver. She enjoyed playing Bingo, playing the slots, dancing, listening to country music, going to the beach and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW, American Legion Post #91 and the Cambridge Moose.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle Jackson and husband Billy, two grandchildren Olivia Foskey and husband Chuck and Andrew Jackson, a great grandson Charlie Foskey, three step sons Garry Sparks, Barry Sparks and wife Ann, and Larry Sparks, two brothers Donald Dietrich and wife Peggy and Allen Dietrich and wife Penny, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Sparks is preceded in death by a brother Frank Dietrich and a sister Audrey Cannon.
Pallbearers will be Donald Dietrich, Allan Dietrich, Andrew Jackson, Chuck Foskey, Bobby Jackson, and Leroy Abey, Sr.
Family will receive friend on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 12 to 1 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge followed by a graveside service at 1:30 at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Herman Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804 or to the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
