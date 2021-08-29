Marsha J. Kastel Poore ST. MICHAELS — Marsha Joyce Kastel of St. Michael's, MD passed away August 25, 2021. She was born February 18, 1948. She graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1966. She married Tim Kastel in 1966, they were married nearly 55 years. She worked as the secretary for Kastel Bro's, a marine propulsion business, for 34 years. She loved her grandchildren and bird watching. She was predeceased by her husband Fredrick Timothy Kastel and her parents Hilda Joyce and William G. Poore Jr. She is survived by her son Timothy William Kastel "T.K." (Brandi). Also survived by her grandchildren Carter, Connor, Kyle, Kathryn "Kat", Lilly, and Wyatt, three brothers: William Gilbert Poore III, Glenn Alan Poore, and Timmy Wayne Poore, and one sister Gail Schomborg, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marsha's memory can be made to the St. Michael's Fire Department, 1001 S. Talbot Street, St. Michael's, MD; 21663 or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Services will be private per Marsha's request. Arrangements are entrusted to Frampton Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, of St. Michael's. (http//:www.frampton.com)
