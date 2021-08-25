Martha Frances Smith "Marty" FEDERALSBURG — Martha Frances Smith, fondly known as Marty, of Federalsburg, MD passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was 80. Born on September 11, 1940 in Federalsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Earl Dukes and Agnes Douglas Dukes.
She graduated from Federalsburg School in 1959 and married Robert "Bob" E. Smith on May 17, 1997. She was a supervisor for many years at Uncle Willie's convenience stores and was also a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. She also started the Remembering Federalsburg Facebook Page.
She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She also enjoyed camping, NASCAR, and watching hummingbirds and squirrels.
She is survived by her husband; Bob Smith, children; Donna Hagadorn of Seaford, DE, Danny Hagadorn (Janet) of Salisbury, MD, and Kimberly Hagadorn Seiberlich (Jim) of Laurel DE, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son; Michael Lee Hagadorn, and her brothers; Pete Dukes and Jim Dukes, and her sisters; Esther Wheatley, Marie West, Mary Collins, and Lynn Trice.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Bishop Ray Parsons and Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 6-8pm and Thursday from 12-1pm prior the the start of the service. Interment will be held at Hill Crest Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Marty's name to V.F.W. Post 5246, 2630 Veterans Drive, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
