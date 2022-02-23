Martha J. Rodenhauser HURLOCK — Martha Jane Rodenhauser, 76, of Hurlock, died Friday, February 18, 2022 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Born December 22, 1945 in Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Joseph William Hill and Iner Louise Eldridge Hill.
She worked for thirty years as an LPN at Crownsville State Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter, Lori Greenhawk and husband David of Hurlock; two granddaughters, Ashley Cunningham of Hurlock and Jessica Young of Hurlock; a great-granddaughter, Haisley Laurann Cianciollo; a very special grandson, Ryan Schulke; two brothers, Harold Hill and Ronnie Hill; two sisters, Wanda Sue Crenshaw and Jennie Howell, all of Murray, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Kathryn Reigle and Glenda Faye McClure.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00PM at Dorchester Memorial Park in Cambridge. Mr. David Tolley will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
