Martha Jane Thomas Martha Jane Thomas of Easton, MD passed away on May 4, 2021 after a brief illness. Born December 27, 1960, in Morristown, NJ, she was a writer and editor before moving to Easton in 2020 to open the Flying Cloud Bookstore. Prior to Easton, she had lived in Baltimore, MD, for 20 years, where she worked for a variety of publications, including Her Mind, Sip and Savor, Style magazine, Overture (The Baltimore Symphony), Zagat, and the Urbanite. She was also a lecturer in the Professional Writing Program at the University of Maryland, College Park. She was also a freelance writer for a variety of publications, including The Washington Post, AARP The Magazine, Foreign Service Journal, Baltimore Sun, Architectural Digest and the NY Daily News. Previously, she lived in New York City and worked for UNICEF's BFHI News and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts magazine, for which she won a Folio. On a personal note, she was a volunteer mentor in Baltimore City Schools' Enterprise Women's Network and a certified White Belt Nia (dance fitness) instructor. She was working on a MFA in fiction writing at the University of Southern New Hampshire at the time of her passing. She majored in English at the University of New Hampshire (B.A. 1983). She graduated from the Phillip Exeter Academy in 1979. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Kelly, of Brooklyn, NY; her sisters Julie of New Castle, NH, and Johanna of Kittery Point, ME; her brother, John of McLean, VA, and her father, John of Kittery Point, ME. A memorial service will be held, in person, and live-streamed, at Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church on June 26, 2021, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Everyman Theater.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.