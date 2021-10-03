Martha Jean Hutson MILFORD — Martha Jean Hutson "The Turtle Lady" of Camden Wyoming passed away on September 28, 2021. She was 71.
Born on July 28, 1950, in Milford, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Killen and Myrtle Green Killen. Martha worked on local farms for several years before going to work for Woodside Nursey. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween. Martha loved her turtles, spending time with her family, and grandkids. She enjoyed collecting silver jewelry and turtles and taking rides while looking for turkeys and deer.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Theresa Lynn Houston (David) of Camden Wyoming, Delaware, Elelyn Jean Nutt of Elkton, Maryland and stepson, Mike Hutson of Federalsburg, Maryland. As well as siblings, Joe Green of Harrington, Delaware, Eddie Killen of Church Hill, Maryland, Bucky Killen of Felton, Delaware, Emily Killen of Felton, Delaware and grandchildren, Jacob, Mathew, Katelyn, Lani, Damien, Eva and Luke.
In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by her sisters, Doris Ann Hutson and Pat Martin.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5-7pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home located at 106 West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro Maryland, 21639. A service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 12pm at Fellows and Helfenbein Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hopkins Cemetery in Felton, Delaware.
