Martha Rebecca Jump ""Becky"" NEAVITT — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martha R. "Becky" Jump (age 72), of Neavitt, on August 26, 2022. She was born on August 9, 1950 to Marie W. and Julian F. Jones and raised on Change Point Farm in Neavitt. She is a graduate of St. Michaels High School (Class of 1968) and later became a registered nurse through the Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, in Easton. She had a strong sense of community and caring for others. Throughout her early life, she loved playing sports. She later coached softball and field hockey for local youth leagues and has enjoyed cheering for her children and grandchildren from the sidelines over the years.
Family has always been most important to Becky. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert H. "Bob" Jump; her children, Rebecca Jump, Cynthia (and Daniel) Bieber, Hilary (and Matthew) Young, Robert (and Brittany) Jump and her cherished grandchildren; Cole, Claire and Gavin Bieber and Willow and Julian Young.
Becky will be remembered for her strength and generosity, her love and pride for her family, her enjoyment and dedication to the many pets she has adored over the years and her deep loyalty to friends and loved ones. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday September 1, 2022 at the Neavitt Cemetery Neavitt, MD.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels.
