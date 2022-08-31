Martha Rebecca Jump ""Becky"" NEAVITT — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martha R. "Becky" Jump (age 72), of Neavitt, on August 26, 2022. She was born on August 9, 1950 to Marie W. and Julian F. Jones and raised on Change Point Farm in Neavitt. She is a graduate of St. Michaels High School (Class of 1968) and later became a registered nurse through the Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, in Easton. She had a strong sense of community and caring for others. Throughout her early life, she loved playing sports. She later coached softball and field hockey for local youth leagues and has enjoyed cheering for her children and grandchildren from the sidelines over the years.

