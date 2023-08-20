Martin V. Appel STEVENSVILLE — Martin V. Appel "Marty", beloved husband, father, brother and Army veteran passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023, at Compass Regional Hospice facility in Centreville, MD. Marty was born on December 23, 1939 in Baltimore Maryland, and resided in Baltimore City with his parents Maurice and Jean Appel; and brother William Appel. Following Marty's High School Graduation in 1958, Marty joined the United States Army. Marty grew up with a deep sense of patriotism to serve his county. Marty met Roz at Baltimore Junior College and the two married on August 23, 1964. Since moving to Kent Island, MD in 1999 with his wife Roz, Marty was an active member of the Masons, Shriners and Scottish Rite.
Marty is survived by his beloved wife, Roz Appel; his brother William Appel and his wife Marilynn Appel; his daughter Tracy Hoover and her husband William "Fred" Hoover; his one son Louis Appel; two grandchildren Brittney Farace, her husband Tyler Farace and Nickolas Hoover; three nieces Jessica Swadow, Rebecca Kazin and Amanda Fries; one nephew Brett Swadow.
Though Marty has departed this world, his love, legacy of service and kindness will continue to inspire all of those who were fortunate to know him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Martin Appel to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at 1 pm at the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
