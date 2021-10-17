Marvin "Popeye" Taylor DENTON — Marvin Russell "Popeye" Taylor of Denton, Maryland passed away on October 13, 2021. He was 71.
Born on July 8, 1950, in Centreville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Raymond Taylor and Kathleen Thomas Taylor. Marvin proudly served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam before being honorably discharged. Marvin was a lifetime resident of the Eastern Shore of Maryland and attended AA there for 30 years, he was the Sessions President for the convention held in Ocean City, Maryland. Marvin enjoyed hunting, fishing with his grandchildren, yard sales and auctions.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Garcia-Taylor, son, Frank Garcia, Jr. of Hampton, Virginia and grandchildren, Josh, Eric, Frankie and Vincent. As well as siblings, Charles Taylor of Church Hill, Maryland, Jeanne Scharch of Puyallup, Washington, Grace West of Seaford, Delaware and Shirley Burnham of Palatka, Florida.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 11am-12:30pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home located at 106 West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro, Maryland. A service will immediately follow. Interment will be on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11am at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery located at 6827 E New Market Ellwood Rd, Hurlock, MD 21643.
