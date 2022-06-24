Mary Ann Strickland TRAPPE — Mary Ann Strickland of Trappe, MD passed away peacefully on June 21st, 2022. She was 81 years old.
Born in Greenville, NC on July 12, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Spry and Gladdie Brite Forbes. She was preceded in death by: her husband of 29 years, Dallas M. Strickland; her brother Enoch H. Forbes; and her sister Jane D. Guthrie.
She is survived by: her sister Margaret M. Metje; her daughter Teresa L. Boerner (Thomas); and her sons Ricky L., Austin W., and Michael S. Strickland. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She had an unconditional love for her family. Her commitment to her work and admiration for her "work family" ran deep. She is greatly missed by many but will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Saturday June 25th, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S Harrison St, Easton, MD, 21601. A short graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Windy Hill Cemetery, Old Orchard Rd, Trappe, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Windy Hill Cemetery Association, 5010 Miles Creek Rd., Trappe, MD 21673.
