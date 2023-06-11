Mary Anne Fleetwood REHOBOTH BEACH, DE — Mary Anne Fleetwood, age 83, passed from this life on June 8th, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mary Anne at the Moore Funeral Home in Denton, Maryland on Monday, June 19th at 11:00 am. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home before the service between 10 am and 11 am. Directly after the service, interment will be at the Denton Cemetery. A luncheon/reception will then be held at the Chesapeake Culinary School.
Mary Anne was born on August 10, 1939. Mary Anne grew up in Denton, Maryland. She was the daughter of Henrietta Blades Fleetwood and T. Carville Fleetwood, Sr. Her maternal grandparents were Elmer B. Blades and Mamie Trice Blades. Her paternal grandparents were Isaac Robert Fleetwood and Elizabeth Townsend Fleetwood. Maryanne was predeceased by her brother, Thomas C. Fleetwood, Jr., and a niece, Christine Blades Fleetwood.
Maryanne is survived by her nephews, Isaac "Ike" Fleetwood of Charleston, South Carolina, and Hunter Fleetwood of Los Angeles, California. She is also survived by a niece, Caroline Fleetwood of San Francisco, California, and her sister-in-law, Carol D. Fleetwood of Easton, Maryland.
As a young child, Maryanne developed a life-long love of animals. She often stated that the driving force of her life was an advocacy for animals and their protection. Her childhood horse was named "Champ", and her beloved dog was named "Bob." Maryanne's top dog of all time was "Pat", who also became a best friend. As she grew older, she became a dedicated advocate for wild horses in the Southwest, as well as for various animal protection organizations. Maryanne adored the Southwest, enjoying many adventures in the towns, cities, and mountains of this area of the U.S.
Maryanne graduated from Caroline High School in 1957. She attended Hood College, from which she graduated with a BA in 1961. Maryanne recalled with great pleasure her years at Hood. She rode the horses at the stables at Hood every single day of her years at the college. Maryanne received an MA in English from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut in 1967.
Maryanne kept in touch with her high school classmates of 1957 her entire life. For many years, her classmates have met in Denton for a luncheon. She often spoke of the love and loyalty of her classmates, who, to this day, continue to meet together every month.
Students will remember Maryanne's teaching English at North Caroline High School in the school year 1962-63. A student of hers related that she was the best English teacher he ever had. Maryanne wrote a book about Caroline County entitled, "People of the Land". The book was copyrighted by Maryanne Fleetwood and the Caroline Historical Society. The book was published in both hardcover and paperback in 1983 by The Queen Anne Press, Queenstown, Maryland.
Maryanne was a journalist at the Hartford Times in Hartford, Connecticut. She wrote a column called "The Young American". She was given free rein to create this column with topics about which youth would be interested. Her column became so popular that she was sent to England to interview The Beatles. She later interviewed The Beatles again on their US tour. Maryanne also interviewed luminaries such as Ray Charles and Ted Kennedy, as well as many other well-known legislators. Her popularity was such that her photograph was often on the side of city buses with her journalistic name of "Cathy Fleet."
Maryanne subsequently taught English in the state of Connecticut at Northwestern Community College and at Tunxis Community College. A colleague of Mary Anne's spoke of her academic expertise and of her deep connection with the students.
Upon moving to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Maryanne wrote grants for First State Community Action League and People Places. Maryanne shared that she only wanted to use her writing skills for organizations that were helpful to persons with difficulties and special needs.
In the days following her service in Denton, there will be a service for friends of Mary Anne to be held at Epworth Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
If friends wish to make donations in Mary Anne's name please send to Caroline County Humane Society 407 W Belle St, Ridgely, MD 21660.
