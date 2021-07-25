Mary B. Cannon CAMBRIDGE — Mary B. Cannon, 87, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on January 31, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Albert T. and Alice Kelly Brown.
Mrs. Cannon graduated from Cambridge High School Class of 1952. She married Edgar Lee Cannon, who passed away on February 22, 2012. Mrs. Cannon worked for Dorchester County Health Department and retired in 1999. She enjoyed sewing, making wreaths, and baking. Mrs. Cannon was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son Rodney L. Cannon and a daughter Judy A. Cannon all of Cambridge, a brother William Wayne Brown and wife Lynn of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Cannon is preceded in death by a two brothers Kelly T. Brown and Edward F. Brown.
No services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
