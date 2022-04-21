Mary B. Hoepke Brickel PITMAN, NJ — The family of Mary B. Hoepke (108) is sad to share that she passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022, in Pitman, NJ. She was born in Pratt, KS, the daughter of Adele and Harry Brickel. She was predeceased by her brothers Harold (Catherine) Brickel and Alpha (Adelaide) Brickel and sister Evelyn (William) Simon and grandson Randall L Kraft. She is predeceased by her husband Archie Hoepke after 48 years of marriage who she met while attending high school in Paulsboro NJ. She married Archie in 1932, and they settled in Paulsboro NJ, later moving to Pitman, NJ. They raised two daughters Joan Kraft (William) and Norma Carey, and she leaves behind to miss her dearly, seven grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Mary and Archie shared the love of sailing the boat Archie built himself in their backyard in Pitman, a 32' Ketch. Mary was usually at the helm. They enjoyed the waterways of the Eastern Shore in MD, and they retired there in the late 60's where she also enjoyed her garden and cooking. Her family spent time with her at her home creating wonderful memories. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are with Barclay Funeral Home, Clayton NJ. Donations can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org).
