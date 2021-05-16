Mary B. Sewell Butler CROFTON — Mary Butler Sewell passed away on May 12, 2021 at Spring Arbor Senior Living in Crofton, Maryland at the age of 98.
She was born May 11, 1923 to Wilbert Perry Butler and Hulda Andrew Butler in Caroline County Maryland. She was predeceased by her husband Jackson C. Sewell, Sr. in 1991, her son Jackson C. Sewell, Jr. of Palm City, Florida in 2018, and all sixteen of her brothers and sisters.
Mary spent most of her adult life in Easton, Maryland. She and her husband Jackson owned and operated Blades & Co. Men's Apparel Shop in Easton from 1959 through 1982. They operated additional shops in Easton, Rehoboth Beach and Chestertown over the years. Following Jackson's passing in 1991, Mary continued to live in Easton until 2004 when she moved to Crofton, Maryland. For many years, she spent her winters in Palm City, Florida. Mary enjoyed nothing more than to do for others, things both large and small. She focused much of her attention on her grandchildren, but that did not limit what she gave to others within and outside of her family.
Mary was a Charter Member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Easton where she was an active member until she moved to Crofton in 2004. She was a past member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. For fifty years she was a member of the Talbot County Country Club where she had many friends and enjoyed playing golf and bridge.
She is survived by her son Thomas Butler Sewell and his wife Laura, her daughter-in-law Laurie Rusk Sewell, two grandsons Nathan Thomas Sewell and Jackson Conaway Sewell, III, and one granddaughter Emily Rose Sewell.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11 AM at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church (Fund for the Needy) 100 Peachblossom Rd, Easton, MD 21601or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
