Mary Beatrice Taylor Smith EASTON — Mary Beatrice Taylor of Easton, MD departed this life on April 29, 2022. She was 87 years of age.
Born on September 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John Lester and Gladys Cecilia Smith.
After attending Talbot County Public Schools, she began work at an early age as a domestic, a cook at the Oxford Carry-out and a 30-year career cooking in the kitchen of the Robert Morris Inn. Her final position was with Captain's Ketch Seafood Market. Her crab cakes and cucumber salad were legendary.
On July 27, 1956, she married James Howard Taylor. They were married for 58 years until his death in 2014. From that union, they were blessed with four children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mary was the heart of her family. She was welcoming to everyone she encountered.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children Faye L. Taylor of Easton, MD, James Howard Taylor, Jr. (Ellen) of Garland, TX, Mary Taylor-Acree (Walter) of Trappe, MD, and Kimberly Taylor of Easton, MD; grandchildren LaToya Flowers of Virginia Beach, VA, Ashley Taylor Hester of Easton, MD, Kendra Seldon of Cambridge, MD, Marissa Lassiter of Trappe, MD, Courtney Jackson-Woolford (Stephanie) of Cambridge, MD, Reginald Jackson, III of Easton, MD, Tyvery Mack of Garland, TX and Jermaine Bowens (Glen Burnie, MD); great-grandchildren, Taliyah, Aiyonna, Jacion, Teagan, Akayla and Alonzo III; siblings Ruth Palmer of St. Michaels, MD, Pearl Warrick of Easton, and Wayne (Lois) Smith of Ridgeland, SC; sisters- in law Arlette Smith of Denton, MD, Joyce Taylor of Cambridge, MD and Carol Taylor of Columbus, GA as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Henry Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Talbot Hospice in her memory. To offer condolences, please visit: www.henryfh.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.