Mary Beatrice Walsh Wittmer EASTON — Mary Beatrice Walsh (Wittmer) passed away at Candle Light Cove in Easton, MD on Sunday July 25, 2021. She was 94 years old.
Mary Bea was a devoted and loving wife to Dr. Harry M. Walsh for 56 years and a beloved sister to Catherine 'Kitty' Elizabeth Dyer. She was an incredible mother and is survived by four children, Mary B. Gaines and her husband Myrt of Chestertown, MD, Pamela Walsh of Easton, MD, wife of her beloved son Michael Vincent Walsh who passed away in 2011, Georgeanne C. Pinkard and her husband Peter of Queenstown, MD, Joseph P. Walsh and his wife Lynn of Tilghman, MD and Patrick J. Walsh M.D. and his wife, Inglis of New Bern, North Carolina.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rusty Gaines and his wife Jackie, Lila (Gaines) Joseph and her husband Varghese Joseph, Lindy (Walsh) Leonard and her husband Ryan Leonard, Meris Walsh and her partner Steve, Isabelle Walsh, Jena Pinkard, Caity Pinkard, Sarah Walsh, and Carolista Walsh. She also has five great grand-children.
Born on June 4, 1927 to the late Vincent and Beatrice Wittmer of Baltimore. Mary Bea was raised in Federal Hill and attended St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, MD. After completion of college, Mary Bea began working for the University of Maryland and studied to become a registered Dietician. It was there that she met a young doctor - her future husband, Harry.
Mary Bea and Harry traveled extensively abroad and enjoyed the beaches of Florida and North Carolina but it was the beautiful Eastern Shore of MD that they called home.
Always gracious and with a beautiful smile, Mary Bea will be dearly missed by her family, friends and her wonderful caregivers at Candle Light Cove in Easton.
Mary Bea will be laid to rest beside her husband Harry at Old St. Paul's cemetery in Chestertown, MD. A celebration of life to honor her will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr. Easton, MD 21601 (www.talbothospice.org)
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
