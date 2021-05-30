Mary Caroline Saulsbury Callahan Dunn RIDGELY — Mary Caroline Saulsbury (Callahan) Dunn, 87, of Ridgely passed away on December 13, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Patty C. Downes, T. Keene Callahan, and Mark DeFord Callahan. A 9 to 10 visitation followed by a 10 am memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5th, at the Cow Barn at 101 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely. The family suggests bringing a picnic lunch to enjoy in the garden during the service. For more information, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
