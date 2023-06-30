Mary Carolyn Wright MADISON — Mary Carolyn Wright, 80, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Cambridge on February 21, 1943 and was a daughter of the late William Herbert Dail and Luella Adkins Dail.
Mrs. Wright graduated from Cambridge High School. On August 20, 1977, she married Earl Peter Wright, who passed away on February 19, 2001. She was a bookkeeper for Lednum's Jewelers for 45 years. She was a lifetime member of Spedden United Methodist Church where she sung in the choir and the Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW. Mrs. Wright also enjoyed playing Bingo.
She is survived by her children Tommy Moore (Dianne), Irene West (Bob), Wayne Moore (Donna), step-children - Petey Wright, Donna Landon, Tina Kight, grandchildren Ashley Russell, Carter Yeingst, Jordan Moore, Emery Moore, Luke Moore, Wayne Moore Jr., Kyle Moore, Kaitlyn Moore, and six step grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, a brother William "Bill" H. Dail, Jr. (Dennis), two sisters Connie Johnson (Ronnie) and Diana Mills (Roy) and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Dr. Nan Duerling officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Spedden United Methodist Church, c/o Connie Johnson, 1730 Town Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
