Mary Catherine DOVER, DELAWARE — DeVeau Mary Catherine DeVeau went to be with the lord on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Mary was born July 1, 1946, born in Ridgley, MD to the late William (Cracker) and Mary K. Ross.
Mary retired from Technitrol in Greensboro, MD after 17 years. She was currently employed at Hall Family Restaurant in Camden, Del over the past 20 years.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her Husband Chauncey (Snooky) DeVeau; her sister Zebbie Wooters; Brother James A Ross; Daughter in-law Maryann Draper and her beloved grandson Luke A. Brown.
She Survived by her children William Draper Sr. of Felton Del; Treasa and Harry Brown of Dover, Del; David Draper of Greensboro, MD; Robert Draper of Dover, DE. Her Stepchildren John Seaman and Sissy Seeney of Cheswold, Del; Jay and Brenda DeVeau of Magnolia, Del; Jeff and Janie DeVeau of Felton, Del. Her Grandchildren Brittany Brown, William Draper Jr, Robert Draper Jr, Brook Seaman and Lindsey Seaman. Her Great Grandchildren, Luke Velez, Hazella Harmon and Harper Harmon. She also survived by her brother Sonny and Sharon Ross of Federalsburg, MD; her sister Florence Back of Greensboro, MD; She was survived by many nieces and nephews. Her close cousin Anita Chance and many other cousins and friends. Mary is also survived by her precious dog Sasha.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8pm, Tuesday evening. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
