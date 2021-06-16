CORDOVA --- Mary Catherine Gettier (Warrington), 63, passed away June 10, 2021 at AAMC, surrounded by family and friends.
Born February 2, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Howard Warrington and Helen Warrington (Howell).
Mary attended Easton High School. Her greatest accomplishment in life was surrounding herself with family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband, William Gettier; son Robert Michael Lyons, Jr.; daughters Ashley Strandberg (Josh) and Brittany Sweatt; grandchildren Nicholas Lyons, Jr. and Dominick Lyons, Kaia and Rowan Lyons, Warren and Nadia Strandberg, Bailee Pearmon and one on the way; siblings Dan Warrington (Bicky), Diane Sherwood (Donnie), Jane Warrington, Garey Warrington, and Ginger Warrington and a very special niece Windy Sherwood. She was also loved and will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and some of her very close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Nicholas Lyons and siblings Howard Warrington, Jr. and Donnie Warrington.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4pm at Queen Anne Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company.
