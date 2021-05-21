Mary D Hastings Of Hurlock MD Passed Away January 29 2021 In Mauldin SC She was Preceded in death by her husband Wayne M. Hastings, August 11, 1995. She is survived by sons, Tony Hastings wife Debbie of St. Charles, MO, Gene Hastings wife Bonnie of Reliance, MD, Daughters Lucille Douglas husband David of Mauldin, SC, Barbara Woodward husband Tony of Widnes England Lesley Landreth husband Bruce of Wentzville, MO, 11 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great Great Grandchildren.
APG Chesapeake
