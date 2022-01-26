Mary Denise Bradford McQuay FEDERALSBURG — Mary Denise Bradford of Federalsburg, died on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home. She was 59.
Born on October 9, 1962 at Andrews Air Force Base MD. She was the daughter of the late Edwin "Buddy" and Inge Zerragh McQuay.
Mary is survived by her husband; Eric Bradford, of Federalsburg but currently stationed with the U.S. Army in South Carolina, a brother; Ricky McQuay of Easton, a sister; Shelly Cutter of St. Michaels, one son; Mac McQuay, and three nephews; Shannon Teibosh, Liam Dearing and Jacob McQuay. Her husbands Grandparents; Frank Disharoon (Cathy Garling).
A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday January 28th at 6:00PM at the Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. main St. Federalsburg, with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00PM until the time of the service.
Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society or animal shelter.
